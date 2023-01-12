No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC



High Court on Wednesday (January 11, 2023) did not grant bail to Iftekhar Fardin Dihan, the lone accused of a case filed in connection with the murder after rape of Anushka Noor Amin, a student at Kalabagan in the capital.



The court observed that there was an allegation of heinous crime against Dihan. "So, there is no scope of granting him bail as he has committed a heinous crime."



The High Court bench of Justice SM Emdadul Huque and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol passed an order rejecting the bail plea of Dihan.



At the same time, the bench gave directive for quick disposal of the case.



Senior lawyer Yusuf Hossain Humayun and Advocate Zainul Abedin held hearing in favour of bail petition, while Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi appeared on behalf of the state.



In the early afternoon on January 7 last year, Anushka Noor Amin's mother received the news of death of her daughter, an O' Level student of Mastermind School. She was taken to Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital in a critical condition. Iftekhar Fardin Dihan took her there.



It was later known that Anushka was at Dihan's flat. She became senseless before she was taken to the hospital.



Anushka's father Md Al Amin filed a case at Kalabagan Police Station making Dihan as the prime accused. The case was filed for rape and murder of Anushka under Clause 2 of Section 9 of Woman and Child Repression Prevention Act at night of the day of occurence. On the following day, Dihan submitted confessional statement to court under Section 164 after he was produced there.He was later sent to court. Since then he has been in jail. The case is now at the stage of recording testimonies of the witnesses.END/SZA