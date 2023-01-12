

29 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch in separate drives arrested 29 people on various charges in Rajshahi city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning.



Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Police Md Rafiqul Alam, confirmed the matter on Wednesday morning.



Among the arrested, 16 had warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on various charges.



A huge number of drugs were recovered from their procession.



Legal actions have been taken against them, the official added.



RHF/SA



