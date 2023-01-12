Man found dead in Narsingdi



Police recovered the hanging body of a shop worker from a shop at Borochapa bazaar under Monohardi upazila in Narsingdi district on Wednesday morning.





Deceased Antor Mia, 16, was son of Md Badol Miah and a resident of Paikan village of Borochapa union in the upazila.





According to locals, they saw the hanging body when went to the pharmacy to buy goods and informed police.





Monohardi Police Station officer-in-charge said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.





The body was sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for autopsy, the OC added.





HOR/SA

