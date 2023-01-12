Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 12:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man found dead in Narsingdi

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 6:52 PM  Count : 201
Upazila Representative

Man found dead in Narsingdi

Man found dead in Narsingdi


Police recovered the hanging body of a shop worker from a shop at Borochapa bazaar under Monohardi upazila in Narsingdi district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Antor Mia, 16, was son of Md Badol Miah and a resident of Paikan village of Borochapa union in the upazila.

According to locals, they saw the hanging body when went to the pharmacy to buy goods and informed police.

Monohardi Police Station officer-in-charge said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.

The body was sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for autopsy, the OC added.

HOR/SA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Youth killed in Feni road accident
Housewife found dead in Munshiganj
Child injured in clash, died at Bagura
Missing man found dead in Pabna
Daughter dies falling from father's motorcycle
Minor boy killed in Bhola road accident
One killed in Dinajpur road accident


Latest News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Explosion near Foreign Ministry in Kabul kills 5 : Official
Cardinal Pell, whose convictions were overturned, dies at 81
Youth killed in Feni road accident
Housewife found dead in Munshiganj
Child injured in clash, died at Bagura
Missing man found dead in Pabna
Daughter dies falling from father's motorcycle
Minor boy killed in Bhola road accident
Most Read News
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
WB warns global economy could tip into recession in 2023
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Court orders arrest of Brazil's ex-minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft