Child killed being crushed by tractor in Dinajpur



A five-year old child was killed as a tractor ran over him at municipality area of Ghoraghat upazila in Dinajpur district on Wednesday morning.





Deceased Sifat Mia, 5, was son of Rana Mia, a resident of Panchpir area under the upazila.





According to locals, a brick-laden tractor ran over the child when he was playing on the side of the road, leaving him dead on the spot.





Ghoraghat Police Station officer-in-charge Abul Hasan confirmed the matter.





ZR/SA

