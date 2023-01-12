One killed in Kurigram road crash



A man was killed when a tractor and battery run autorickshaw collided head on at Rajarhat-Teesta road under Rajarhat upazila in Kurigram district on Wednesday morning.





Deceased Lutfur Rahman, 45, was a helper of the tractor and a resident of Choumohoni village of Ulipur upazila in the district.





Locals said the driver lost control over the steering as a wheel detached from the tractor and hit a battery run auto rickshaw, leaving Lutfur dead and four others injured.





Rajarhat Police Station officer-in-charge confirmed the matter.





OZT/SA

