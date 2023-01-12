Woman crushed under wheels of train in Dinajpur



An elderly woman was killed as a train ran over her at Khanpur union parishad under Birampur upazila in Dinajpur district on Wednesday morning.





Deceased identity was not found immediately.





According to locals, they saw the body in the rail track and informed police.





Parbatipur Railway Police Station officer-in-charge AKM Nurumnol Islam said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.





The body was sent to Dinajpur General Hospital for autopsy and they are trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.





MR/SA

