Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 12:32 AM
Home Business

Govt to procure 21 lakh tonnes of fuel oil, 60,000 tonnes of fertilizer

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 5:35 PM
observer online desk


The government On Wednesday approved separate proposals 
for procuring some 21 lakh tonnes of fuel oil and 60,000 tonnes of fertilizer 
to meet the growing demand of the country.

The approval came from the second meeting of the Cabinet Committee on 
Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held on Wednesday virtually with Finance 
Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional 
Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said that the day's meeting approved a total of 
10 proposals.

He said following a proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, 
Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) would procure some 20.40 lakh tonnes 
of refined fuel oil from seven state-owned enterprises of various countries 
from January-June period of the current year with around Tk 18,215.52 
crore.

The refined fuel oil will be imported from BSP of Indonesia, ENOC of the 
United Arab Emirates (UAE), IOCL of India, Petrochina of China, PTLCL of 
Malaysia, PTTT of Thailand and UNIPEC of China.

Mahbub said the BPC would also procure some 60,000 tonnes of diesel from 
Numaligarh Refinery Limited of India with around Taka 545.04 crore for the 
January to December period of the current year.

Following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Industries, Bangladesh 
Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure some 30,000 tonnes of 
bulk granular urea fertilizer from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited in the UAE 
under the 10th lot with around Taka 150.08 crore with per ton fertilizer 
costing US$470 against the previous price of US$480, he said.

Besides, the BCIC would procure another 30,000 tonnes of urea fertilizer from 
the Saudi Arabia with around Taka 149.36 crore where per ton fertilizer would 
cost US$470 against the previous price of US$551.67.

The Cabinet Division Additional Secretary informed that following a proposal 
from the Ministry of Commerce, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) 
would procure some 12,500 tonnes of sugar from Srinnova Ispat Private Limited 
Kolkata, India (local agent: LID, Dhaka) with around Taka 70.02 crore.

Besides, the day's CCGP meeting approved another proposal from the Ministry 
of Railways for appointing the joint venture of OCG, Japan, EGIS of France, 
HSS of Malaysia, and SODEV Consult International Limited Bangladesh as the 
consultants with around Taka 193.64 crore for the project titled 'Technical 
Assistance for Railway Connectivity Improvement Project' aimed at conducting 
feasibility study and detailed designs for some 11 sub projects.

Apart from these, the meeting approved three proposals from the Bangladesh 
Rural Electrification Board (BREB) under the Power Division and another one 
variation proposal from Dhaka WASA under the Local Government Division. 
 

BSS


« PreviousNext »

