Bangladesh-India relations forged in blood: Quader



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader speaks at a meeting between a delegation of AL and a group of visiting Indian journalists at the AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Tuesday. PHOTO: PID

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said Bangladesh-India relations are forged in blood, reports BSS.



"Bond between Bangladesh and India which was forged in 1971 still remains intact. We don’t forget the bond . . .we can never forget it," he said.



Quader was addressing a view-exchange meeting between a delegation of AL and a group of visiting Indian journalists at the AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue here.



At the invitation of Information and Broadcasting Ministry, 25 journalists from Kolkata and nine others from Assam and Guwahati came to Bangladesh on January 6.



The minister said relations between the two next-door neighbours are full of memories.



"We have friendly relations with Indian government. Friendship between the governments of the two countries is also expanding," he said.



Asked how much tough the next elections will be for AL, Quader said AL remains in power for third consecutive term so that the next elections will be tougher to some extent than the previous one.



AL Advisory Council Member Ramesh Chandra Sen, Presidium Members Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries-Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, International Affairs Secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Information and Research Secretary Dr Selim Mahmud, Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and central committee Member Md Ali Arafat were present in the view-exchange meeting, among others.



