Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 12:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Bangladesh-India relations forged in blood: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 5:33 PM  Count : 220
Observer Online Desk

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader speaks at a meeting between a delegation of AL and a group of visiting Indian journalists at the AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Tuesday. PHOTO: PID

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader speaks at a meeting between a delegation of AL and a group of visiting Indian journalists at the AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Tuesday. PHOTO: PID


Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said Bangladesh-India relations are forged in blood, reports BSS.

"Bond between Bangladesh and India which was forged in 1971 still remains intact. We don’t forget the bond . . .we can never forget it," he said.

Quader was addressing a view-exchange meeting between a delegation of AL and a group of visiting Indian journalists at the AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue here.

At the invitation of Information and Broadcasting Ministry, 25 journalists from Kolkata and nine others from Assam and Guwahati came to Bangladesh on January 6.   

The minister said relations between the two next-door neighbours are full of memories.

"We have friendly relations with Indian government. Friendship between the governments of the two countries is also expanding," he said.

Asked how much tough the next elections will be for AL, Quader said AL remains in power for third consecutive term so that the next elections will be tougher to some extent than the previous one.   

AL Advisory Council Member Ramesh Chandra Sen, Presidium Members Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries-Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, International Affairs Secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Information and Research Secretary Dr Selim Mahmud, Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and central committee Member Md Ali Arafat were present in the view-exchange meeting, among others.

END/BSS/SZA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt will fall like the fall of Obaidul Quader from stage: LDP
Elderly woman dies after being hit by bus
WB cuts Bangladesh growth target by 0.9% to 5.2%
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
Hasina hopes to form government again
Bangladesh-India relations forged in blood: Quader
Donald Lu to meet senior Bangladeshi officials, civil society leaders
Adequate security measures taken at Biswa Ijtema ground: IGP


Latest News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Explosion near Foreign Ministry in Kabul kills 5 : Official
Cardinal Pell, whose convictions were overturned, dies at 81
Youth killed in Feni road accident
Housewife found dead in Munshiganj
Child injured in clash, died at Bagura
Missing man found dead in Pabna
Daughter dies falling from father's motorcycle
Minor boy killed in Bhola road accident
Most Read News
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
WB warns global economy could tip into recession in 2023
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Court orders arrest of Brazil's ex-minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft