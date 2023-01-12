Donald Lu to meet senior Bangladeshi officials, civil society leaders

Donald Lu PHOTO: COLLECTED



US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will meet with senior Bangladeshi officials and civil society leaders and discuss strengthening bilateral relationship.



He will also discuss ways to expand economic engagement and hear their perspectives on labour and human rights, said the US Department of State on Wednesday.



Lu will be in Dhaka on January 14 from India. He will travel to India and Bangladesh from January 12 to 15, for meetings on a range of priorities including energy, trade, security cooperation, religious freedom, labour, and human rights.



Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh remains "constructive and very positive" to address any gaps and wants to develop a "much better relationship" with the United States.



Momen said Bangladesh and the US believe and pursue the same values and principles like democracy and respect for human rights.



"We might have gaps or weaknesses somewhere and we have taken corrective actions when the friendly country raised such issues," he said, referring to measures taken regarding the Digital Security Act (DSA).



END/UNB/SZA

