Adequate security measures taken at Biswa Ijtema ground: IGP

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 5:10 PM  Count : 206
Observer Online Report

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun talks to reporters after visiting the Ijtema ground at Tongi in Gazipur on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun talks to reporters after visiting the Ijtema ground at Tongi in Gazipur on Wednesday.


Adequate measures have been taken to ensure foolproof security for devotees including foreigners arriving at the Biswa Ijtema ground, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Abdullah Al-Mamun said this while talking to reporters after visiting the Ijtema ground at Tongi in Gazipur on Wednesday.

The first phase of Biswa Ijtema will be held on January 13 to January 15 and the second phase from January 20.

The law enforcement forces will also ensure security through helicopter, watch tower, dog squad and CCTV cameras, he added.

The government has taken all-out preparation to ensure smooth holding of Biswa Ijtema in two phases.

Additional Inspector General of Poilce (Operations) Atiqul Islam, Additional Inspector General of Poilce (Special Branch) Md Monirul Islam, Inspector General of Poilce (Tourist Police) Habibur Rahman and Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Molla Nazrul Islam were present.

END/SZA


