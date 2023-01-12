Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 12:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

DMP arrests 41 in anti-narcotics drive

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 4:35 PM  Count : 209

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in 24-hour long anti-narcotics drive arrested 41 people from different areas of the capital for their alleged involvement in selling and consuming drugs.

Being informed, the DMP and detective units conducted the anti-drug campaign in the city’s different areas and seized drugs and arrested alleged drug sellers and abusers, said a DMP statement on Wednesday.

They seized 22,725 pieces of Yaba tablets, 111gm of heroin, 7.970kg hemp, 173 bottles of Phencidyl from their possessions, the statement said.

The 24-hour long drive ended at 6 am on Wednesday , the statement added.

According to the statement, a total of 32 cases have been filed against the detained persons under the Narcotics Control Act.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt will fall like the fall of Obaidul Quader from stage: LDP
Elderly woman dies after being hit by bus
WB cuts Bangladesh growth target by 0.9% to 5.2%
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
Hasina hopes to form government again
Bangladesh-India relations forged in blood: Quader
Donald Lu to meet senior Bangladeshi officials, civil society leaders
Adequate security measures taken at Biswa Ijtema ground: IGP


Latest News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Explosion near Foreign Ministry in Kabul kills 5 : Official
Cardinal Pell, whose convictions were overturned, dies at 81
Youth killed in Feni road accident
Housewife found dead in Munshiganj
Child injured in clash, died at Bagura
Missing man found dead in Pabna
Daughter dies falling from father's motorcycle
Minor boy killed in Bhola road accident
Most Read News
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
WB warns global economy could tip into recession in 2023
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Court orders arrest of Brazil's ex-minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft