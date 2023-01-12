DMP arrests 41 in anti-narcotics drive

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in 24-hour long anti-narcotics drive arrested 41 people from different areas of the capital for their alleged involvement in selling and consuming drugs.





Being informed, the DMP and detective units conducted the anti-drug campaign in the city’s different areas and seized drugs and arrested alleged drug sellers and abusers, said a DMP statement on Wednesday.





They seized 22,725 pieces of Yaba tablets, 111gm of heroin, 7.970kg hemp, 173 bottles of Phencidyl from their possessions, the statement said.





The 24-hour long drive ended at 6 am on Wednesday , the statement added.





According to the statement, a total of 32 cases have been filed against the detained persons under the Narcotics Control Act.



