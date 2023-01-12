CNG driver killed in city road crash

A CNG-run auto rickshaw driver was killed in a road accident in Bhatara area of the capital early Tuesday.





The deceased was identified as Sultan Kha, 50.





Officer-in-charge of Bhatara police station Asaduzzaman said the accident occurred when a truck and a CNG-run auto rickshaw collided head-on in Bhatara area of the capital around 4am on Tuesday.





The auto rickshaw driver died on the spot. The truck was seized from the spot but the driver managed to flee the scene, he added.





The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy



