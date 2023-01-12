Video
Thursday, 12 January, 2023
Two missing fishermen found dead in Barguna

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 3:54 PM  Count : 244
Upazila Representative

The bodies of two fishermen, who were missing in trawler sinking incident at Patharghata upazila in Barguna, have been recovered.

The deceased were identified as Baijid Bepari and Yusuf Bepari, residents of Padma village of the upazila.

Patharghata Sadar UP chairman Alamgir Hossain said Baijid Bepari's body was found floating in Pakkidiya area, adjacent to Sundarban, 30 kilometers southwest from Patharghata on Tuesday at around 5 pm. Within a few hours, on Wednesday around 9 am, the body of Yusuf Bepari was found floating in Baleshwar river.

Earlier, the victims went missing after the trawler sank in Pakkidiya area of Sundarban, 30 km southwest from Patharghata, on Thursday (January 5).

Patharghata Police Station officer-in-charge Sanjay Majumder confirmed the matter.

