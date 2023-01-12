10 promoted as 'Bench Officer's by SC administration







The Supreme Court administration has promoted ten people as bench officers of high court from assistant bench officers, on Monday.





A notification signed by the Registrar of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, Munshi Md Moshiar Rahman, was published on the website of the Supreme Court, reports BSS.







The promoted employees are: Md Shahidul Islam, Md Haque, Md Belal Hosain, Md Mostafizur Rahman, Md Azizur Rahman, Md Jahangir Alam, Md Obaidul Hasan Khan, Md Zakir Hossain, Md Mehedi Hasan and Abdul Khalek.

In the case of such appointment by promotion, the provisions laid down in article 6 (1) (b) of the High Court Division (Employees) Recruitment Rules, 1987 shall apply, the notice said.TF