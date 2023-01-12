'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'







Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said if her party is voted to power in the next election, it would continue the country's development journey and serve the people.



"If we are voted to power in the next election, to be held at the end of this year or beginning of next year, we will continue the process of socio-economic advancement of the country and serve its people," she said, UNB reports.



The Prime Minister said this while visiting Vice-Minister of International Department of the central committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Chen Zhou, called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.



PM's speechwriter M Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the meeting.



Sheikh Hasina said in the last 14 years, Bangladesh has transformed socioeconomically and people are enjoying the benefits of that.





Talking about Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and counter-sanctions, she reiterated that Bangladesh does not want conflict and this war needs to be stopped.





