Three CNG passengers killed being rammed by train in Tangail

Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 12:31 AM
Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 3:02 PM
Observer Correspondent

Three CNG autorickshaw passengers were killed and five others injured critically being rammed by a train at Bhuapur in Tangail on Wednesday (January 11).

The accident happened at about 12noon on Tarakandi-Bangabandhu Bridge Rail Line at Dhepakandi under Bhuapur upazila when a speeding train rammed an autorickshaw while it was crossing the rail line.

The deceased were one and a half years' old Jannati, daughter of Sanjab Ali of village Agterilla under Folda union, Lovely Begum, 25, wife of Alamgir of the same village, while the identity of third deceased could not be ascertained.

Witnesses and relatives of the deceased said the No. 254 local train was heading toward Mymensingh leaving Bangabandhu Bridge East Railway Station at about 12 noon. When the train came Dhepakandi, an autorickshaw carrying passengers on board was rammed by the train when it was crossing the rail line, leaving three of the passengers on board the autoriskshaw dead and five others injured.

Bhuapur Police Station officer-in-charge Faridul Islam said they received information of death of three persons including a child in the accident.

On the other hand, the injured were sent to Tangail General Hospital.

SR/SZA


