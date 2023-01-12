BNP's countrywide protest processions on Jan 16







Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold protest processions and rallies across the country on January 16.





The party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the fresh programme from today's mass sit-in at Nayalpaltan office.





BNP will hold the programme to press home their 10-point demands and in protest against the electricity price hike.





Mirza Fakhrul said, "The government should immediately resign and dissolve the parliament. Elections should be held under a non-party neutral government."







He said the programme will be observed in all metropolitan cities, districts towns, upazilas and municipality headquarters.





BNP arranged the four-hour programme--from 10am-2pm--to realise their 10-point demand, including holding the next polls under a non-party neutral government.





It is the second programme of the simultaneous movement after the mass procession by the 33 opposition parties on December 30.







TF



