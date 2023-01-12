

Drug dealer held with marijuana in Khagrachhari

Police arrested a drug dealer from a Dhaka-bound bus at Ramgarh upazila in Khagrachari district early Wednesday.



Arrested was Zakir Hossain, 50, a resident of Sadar upazila.



Police said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Sonaiul area and arrested the drug dealer from a passenger bus around 1:00 am along with 10 kg of cannabis.



Ramgarh Police Station inspector Rajib Chandra Kar said a case was filed against the arrested under Narcotics Control Act with the police station.



KS/SR

