Cold wave may continue in four places







Mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and the districts of Jashore and Chuadanga and it may continue, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin.





Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during today midnight to tomorrow morning in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today, the met release added, BSS reports.

The sun sets at 05.28pm today and rises at 06.44am tomorrow in the capital.





TF



Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, the release added.Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.Country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 30.3 degrees Celsius in Feni division, while the minimum temperature today was 7.8 degrees Celsius jointly in Rajshahi and Ishurdi.