Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 12:31 AM
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 2:03 PM
Observer Online Desk

PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April

PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to make an official visit to Japan in next April.

Newly appointed Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori on Tuesday made the proposal to PM Hasina on behalf of his government during a call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban, UNB reports.

PM's speechwriter M Nazrul Islam said this while briefing reporters on the meeting.

He said that the Japanese ambassador told the PM that the visit could take place in March or April.

"The prime minister preferred April for her visit," Nazrul said.

Hasina was earlier scheduled to visit Japan from November 29 to December 1 last year.

The Japanese envoy was quoted as saying that Japan and Bangladesh have a long standing bondage and he will work to take it to the next level.

"Future relation will be strategic relation," Nazrul said quoting the envoy.

Ambassador Kiminori said that Japan will extend all out cooperation to Bangladesh to materialise its aspiration for becoming a developed country by 2041.

The envoy said that he would work to strengthen the existing Japan- Bangladesh framework for enhancing bilateral trade and commerce.

"I will work to bring more Japanese investment in Bangladesh and strengthening economic and trade relations between the two countries," he said.

Regarding the Rohingya issue, he said his country will persue through bilateral and Asean forum for the return of these displaced people now sheltered in Bangladesh to their homeland in Myanmar.

He mentioned that to intensify the humanitarian programme for the Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhashanchar JICA is working with UNHCR.

He also said that some Japanese NGOs are also working in these areas.

PM Hasina thanked Japan for their cooperation in constructing Metro Rail in Dhaka city which created huge public enthusiasm in the country.

She hoped that Japan will continue their cooperation also in building other metro rail lines.

Calling for Japanese investments in the Sabrang Tourism Special Economic Zone which will be dedicated only to the foreign tourists, Hasina invited them to take the charge of sea beach management of that economic zone.

Thanking Japan for constructing the Third Terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to be inaugurated the next year, she assured that management charge of that terminal will be given to a Japanese company.

She invited more Japanese investment in Bangladesh saying that Bangladesh offers the best investment packages for the investors among the asian countries.

In this connection, she mentioned that due to the geographical advantages of Bangladesh, foreign investors could make profit through exporting their products in South Asian and East Asian countries.

The PM said that Japan has been the best friend of Bangladesh since the Independence. She mentioned that Japan is close to the hearts of her and her family members.

Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin and PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin were present at the meeting.

TF



TF


