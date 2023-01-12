

Police distributes winter clothes in Rangamati

Winter clothes were distributed among poor people at Sadar upazila in Rangamati district under the initiative of the district police.



Rangamati Superintendent of Police Mir Abu Tauhid were presnt and distributed these winter clothes among about 500 people at Rangamati Kotwali Police Station premises on Wednesday morning.



At that time, additional superintendent of police (Administration and Finance) Maruf Ahmed, additional superintendent of police Zahedul Islam, DIO 1 DSB Abdullahel Baki, DSB Crime Shahnewaz Raju, officer-in-charge Ariful Islam were present, among others.

SI/SR












