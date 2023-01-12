

Trader shot dead in Jahsore



The incident took place in front of a tea stall at Damukhali village of the upazila at around 8 am on Wednesday.



The victim was Subrata Mondal, 45, a resident of the village.



According to police, two miscreants pointed a pistol at the victim's head and fired 4 shots around 8 am. Subrata died on the spot.



After that, the attackers fled from the spot riding on a motorcycle.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for autopsy.



HR/SR

