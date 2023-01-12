Video
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 1:21 PM  Count : 359
Observer Online Desk

The High Court on Wednesday expressed its inability to hear bail petition of Ayesha Siddika Minni, a death-row convict in much-talked about Barguna's Rifat Sharif murder case.

The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Hasan Arif and Justice Biswajit Debnath declined to hear Minni's bail prayer when her counsels Advocate Syeda Nasrin and Advocate Jamiul Huque Faisal submitted the bail plea to the court.

"The HC bench declined to hear the petition. So, we'll go to another bench and submit the petition," said Advocate Jamiul.

Earlier, on October 16, 2022, Minni filed a petition with the High Court, seeking bail in the murder case.

On October 6, 2020, Minni moved the High Court challenging the lower court verdict.

On September 30, 2020, Minni and five others were sentenced to death by District and Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman over Rifat Sharif's killing in broad daylight in 2019 in Barguna.

The full verdict of the case was published on October 3, 2020, and the death reference reached the High Court Division the next day.

Rifat Sharif, 22, was hacked in front of his wife Minni by Nayan Bond and Rifat Farazi's accomplices near Calix Academy on Barguna Government College Road in Barguna town at about 10:30am on June 26, 2019. Surveillance camera footage showed his wife Minni apparently trying to save him from the attackers. Critically injured Rifat Sharif was rushed to Barguna General Hospital. Then he was admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for better treatment where he succumbed later on.

Later, being the plaintiff, Rifat's father Dulal Sharif filed a murder case accusing 24 people and making Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayan Bond as prime accused. Slain Rifat's father first made Minni the principal witness in the case. Though Minni was initially named as the principal witness, she was later arrested on July 16, 2019, and made an accused.

Nayon Bond, 25, was killed in an alleged gunfight with police  at Purakata Ferryghat area under Burirchar union in district sadar on July 2 that year.

Minni and nine others were indicted for Rifat's murder on January 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, 14 other underage accused are being tried separately at a juvenile court for the killing.

On conclusion of recording the testimonies of witnesses, examination and cross-examinations, Barguna District and Sessions Judge Court's judge Md Asaduzzaman handed down death sentences to six accused including Minni. In the judgement, six, out of 10 adult accused, were given death sentences. Besides, the six accused were fined Tk 50,000 each. The rest four were acquitted.

