AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets





Leaders and workers of Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League have started thronging at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital while the BNP is holding a mass sit-in programme at its Nayapaltan office and across the country.





The ruling AL men will remain on the streets till evening to avert violence by the BNP men.





The Awami League men will hold a discussion at the Bangabandhu Avenue marking Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day.







Besides, the party(AL) supporters and activists were seen taking up position in the capital's Shahbagh, Jatrabari, Shyamoli, Mirpur-10, Gulistan and Gabtoli areas.







TF

