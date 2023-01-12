Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission







A Dhaka court on Wednesday again set February 27 for submitting the report of the probe into the murders of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afran Jamal Prity.





Today (January 11) was scheduled for probe report submission. But the investigation officer failed to submit it. Later, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury refixed the date.





Tipu, who was on his microbus, was shot dead by a masked assailant in the capital's Shahjahanpur area at the night of March 24, 2022.



By-stander rickshaw passenger Samia Afran Jamal Prity was also killed in the incident.





Tipu's wife Farhana Islam Dolly filed the case with Shahjahanpur Police station on March 25.





