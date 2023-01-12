

Youth shot dead in Chattogram

A young man has been gunned down by miscreants at Rangunia upazila in Chattogram district.



The victim was Mujahid, 32, a resident of Sarafbhata area of the upazila.



The incident took place in Fakir Bari area under Sarafbhata union of the upazila on Tuesday night.



Six people including Mujahid's elder brother Didar were injured in the incident.



Chattogram District Police assistant sub-inspector Alauddin Talukder said some miscreants attacked at victim's house at night. At that time, Mujahid was shot while the miscreants was trying to shoot victim's younger brother Didar.



When locals tried to held the attackers, they stabbed five people.



Later, the injured were rescued and sent to Rangunia Upazila Health Complex.



After the first treatment there, they were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where Mujahid was declared dead by the on-duty doctors.

SR





