UP member electrocuted in Satkhira

A UP member died from electrocution at Asashuni upazila in Satkhira district on Tuesday night.



The deceased Chandrakant Mandal, 33, was a member of Baradal Union Parishad.



It was learnt that he came in contact with a live electric wire while going to irrigate a mustard field next to his house at around 10 pm, leaving him injured.



Later, locals rescued him and took to Asashuni Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Asashuni Police Station officer-in-charge Mominul Islam confirmed the matter.





SR





