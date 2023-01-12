Video
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 11:05 AM  Count : 389
Observer Online Report

Chittagong University authorities have expelled 17 Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men in different terms for vandalism, clashes and harassment of journalists.

But on the other hand, a Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activist Md Jobayer Hossain has been expelled for two years in another incident.

Board of Health, Residence and Disciplinary Committee took the decision on Monday but confirmed the matter at 12midnight through a written order.

Of the 18 students, 17 are the leaders and activists of different group of BCL, said CU Proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan.

The 17 expelled students others are: Tasfia Jasarat, deputy information and research secretary of CU BCL unit; Arshil Azim Niloy of the Public Administration department; Shoaib Mohammad Atik of the Anthropology department; Hasan Mahmud of Sociology department; Shahidul Islam of Education and Research department; Anik Das of Sanskrit department; Ayan Kanti Sarkar of Islamic History department; Labib Saeed Fayyaz of Economics department; Sifatul Islam of History department; Md Mobarak Hossain, Nahidul Islam of Islamic History department; Amirul Haque Chowdhury of Finance department; Ikramul Haque of History department; Nayan Debnath of Philosophy department; Sakhawat Hossain of Bangla department; Mahmudul Hasan of Islamic History department and Mohammad Fahim of Botany department.

TF

CU   Chattogram University  




