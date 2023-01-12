Two killed in Jashore road mishap

Two young men were killed in a road accident at Sadar upazila in Jahsore district on Tuesday night.



The deceased were Bulu Mia, 40, and Hazrat Ali, 35, hailed from Jhenidah district.



Police said the duo were going to Jhenidah from Jashore riding on a motorcycle at night. On the way, they met with an accident at Shantala in Jashore cantonment around 10 pm.



Later, being informed, fire service personnel recovered the bodies and sent those to the Jashore General Hospital morgue for autopsy.



Jashore Kotwali Police Station inspector AKM Shafiqul Alam Chowdhury confirmed the matter.





SR









