Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 12:29 AM
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 10:20 AM
Observer Online Report

BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city

BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city



Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) gathered in front of the party's Nayapaltan office on Wednesday morning to make success their pre-scheduled four hours--from 10am to 2pm--mass sit-in programme.

Centring the programme police are on high alert to avert any kind of chaos.

BNP and other like-minded opposition parties, alliances and organisations have started gathering at the venue since 9am chanting slogans.

A large number of police personnel were seen deployed near Nightangle and Fakirapool intersections with armoured vehicles and water cannons. Vehicular movement on the road remained suspended as the BNP men blocked the road.
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city

BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city


Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League is also bringing out processions and taking position in different city areas.

On Tuesday night, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) gave permission to BNP for holding its mass sit-in programme.

It is the second programme of the simultaneous movement after the mass procession by the 33 opposition parties on December 30.

BNP senior leaders, including secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Mirza Abbas, will address the programme.

After the sit-in, the opposition parties and alliances are likely to announce fresh programmes to intensify the simultaneous movement.

TF
 
BNP gets permission from DMP to hold mass sit-in Wednesday



« PreviousNext »

