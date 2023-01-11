Court exonerates Sakib fan for invading pitch  

A Dhaka court on Tuesday discharged from the charges brought against a fan of national cricketer Shakib Al Hasan who breached security, entered the ground of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in international match December 23 and touched his feet.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafi Uddin exonerated the fan Md Arafat after taking the police report into cognizance, said his lawyer advocate Khademul Islam. On December 23 the Die-hard Shakib fan, Md Arafat hailed from from Madaripur district took everyone by surprise on the second day of the Second Test between Bangladesh and India as all on a sudden he breached the security barrier of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and entered the ground and knelt before Sakib to greet him.

The incident took place in the 68th over of India's innings when Mehidy Hasan Miraz was bowling to Rishabh Pant. Play was stopped as a Shakib fan sitting in the north gallery climbed over the barbed wire fence and entered the ground. Security personnel, who ran into the field from both sides, grabbed the pitch invader wearing the Bangladesh jersey and took him out.

During our preliminary investigation, it was found that this 16-year-old X standard student (Mohd Arafat) is a diehard fan of Shakib. He had no ill motives, no intention of drawing media or TV attention and also had no intention of hurting any players. He rushed to the ground out of his joy.

Later Mirpur Model Police arrested him under section 54 of code of Criminal procedure (CrPcC). The following the day the Dhaka CMM court granted him bail.