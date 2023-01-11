‘Smart Chhatra League’ men get involved in infighting

After taking charge of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of ruling Awami League (AL), Saddam Hussain and Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, President and General Secretary of the student party respectively, vowed to turn the student politics into 'smart student politics' in all the educational institutions across the country, as per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Smart Bangladesh vision- 2041. But within 20 days of the promise, several infightings among the leaders and activists of different units of the organisation, causing educational environment disrupted, have shown that they are yet to get the actual message of the 'smart politics' carefully.

Since Saddam and Enan were declared as top leaders on December 20, there took place at least five incidents of clashes among the leaders and activists of Chhatra League in different universities including Dhaka University (DU), Chittagong University (CU) and Sylhet Agricultural University (SAU), leaving over 30 people hurt.

At least 10 were injured in a clash between two factions of the Sylhet Agricultural University (SAU) unit of the BCL on January 6, over bargaining on an arrangement of a meeting on the campus. On two consecutive days - January 5 and 6 - more than 15 Chhatra League men were hurt as clashes broke out between two groups at Chittagong University (CU), following a spat on the Shuttle Train. An Assistant Proctor of the university named Shahidul Islam was also injured in the clash when he went to stop the fights. At this time, the Chhatra League men were seen carrying sharp weapons, iron-rods and sticks.

At least four Chhatra League leaders and activists were injured as two groups of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall unit of Dhaka University (DU) locked into a clash over 'breaching organisational instruction' while going to a programme, marking the 75th founding anniversary of the student body at night on January 6. Later the injured were taken to Shaheed Buddhijibi Dr Murtoza Medical Centre of the university.

Earlier on December 28, Ridwanul Hoque, a Masters student of Social Welfare and Research Institute of DU and also resident of Bijoy Ekattor Hall of the university, lost his sense as he was severely beaten by Rakibul Hasan, Deputy Law Affairs Secretary of Bijoy Ekattor Hall unit of the BCL and also a third-year student of Japanese Studies Department, over allegation of getting a push on his (Rakibul) mobile by the victim's bag inside a lift. Ridwan lodged a written complaint with the hall Provost on the following day.

Saddam termed the incidents 'unwanted' and told the Daily Observer that they are 'internally investigating' the incidents and will take action once they find the probe reports.

Talking to this correspondent, Enan also echoed the words of Saddam and added, "We are trying to find the root causes behind such incidents. We will take organisational action against those involved in the incidents as per the investigation reports."













