

Tomal elected CRAB Prez, Mamun GS

The annual election of the CRAB, an organization of the crime reporters working in various media outlets in Dhaka, was held on Tuesday at its premises at Segunbagicha in Dhaka.

In the election held from 10:00am to 4:30:00pm, some 272 voters out of total 293 voters have exercised their voting rights. After counting, Chief Election Commissioner of CRAB Parvez Khan announced the result.

In the polls, Mirza Mehedi Tomal got 152 votes for being reelected as President while his rival Abul Khayer of Ittefaq got 114 votes. In the post of General Secretary, Mamunur Rashid secured 157 votes while Daily Jugantor's Sirajul Islam got 110 votes.

In the post of Vice President, Mizanur Rahman (Masum Mizan) got 161 votes while Shahin Abdul Bari got 103 votes and in the post of Joint Secretary, Rudra Mizan of Manabjamin got 133 votes and his rival Janakantha's Niaz Ahmed Labu got 131 votes.

Among others, Emdadul Haque Khan was elected as Finance Secretary, Anwarul Haque Bakul elected as Organizing Secretary, Kamal Hossain Talukder as Office Secretary, SM Fayez as Publicity and Publication Secretary, Abu Zafar as Sports and Cultural Secretary, Ismail Hossain Imu as Training and ICT Secretary, Wasim Siddqui as Welfare Secretary and Tanvir Hasan as International Affairs Secretary.

Three newly elected executive committee members are Abdullah Al Mamun, Md. Jasim Uddin and Enamul Kabir Rupom.











Mirza Mehedi Tomal, Special Correspondent of Bangladesh Protidin and Mamunur Rashid, Senior Reporter of the Daily Observer have been elected as President and General Secretary of the Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB).The annual election of the CRAB, an organization of the crime reporters working in various media outlets in Dhaka, was held on Tuesday at its premises at Segunbagicha in Dhaka.In the election held from 10:00am to 4:30:00pm, some 272 voters out of total 293 voters have exercised their voting rights. After counting, Chief Election Commissioner of CRAB Parvez Khan announced the result.In the polls, Mirza Mehedi Tomal got 152 votes for being reelected as President while his rival Abul Khayer of Ittefaq got 114 votes. In the post of General Secretary, Mamunur Rashid secured 157 votes while Daily Jugantor's Sirajul Islam got 110 votes.In the post of Vice President, Mizanur Rahman (Masum Mizan) got 161 votes while Shahin Abdul Bari got 103 votes and in the post of Joint Secretary, Rudra Mizan of Manabjamin got 133 votes and his rival Janakantha's Niaz Ahmed Labu got 131 votes.Among others, Emdadul Haque Khan was elected as Finance Secretary, Anwarul Haque Bakul elected as Organizing Secretary, Kamal Hossain Talukder as Office Secretary, SM Fayez as Publicity and Publication Secretary, Abu Zafar as Sports and Cultural Secretary, Ismail Hossain Imu as Training and ICT Secretary, Wasim Siddqui as Welfare Secretary and Tanvir Hasan as International Affairs Secretary.Three newly elected executive committee members are Abdullah Al Mamun, Md. Jasim Uddin and Enamul Kabir Rupom.