Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 January, 2023, 11:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Tomal elected CRAB Prez, Mamun GS

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

Tomal elected CRAB Prez, Mamun GS

Tomal elected CRAB Prez, Mamun GS

Mirza Mehedi Tomal, Special Correspondent of Bangladesh Protidin and Mamunur Rashid, Senior Reporter of the Daily Observer have been elected as President and General Secretary of the Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB).
The annual election of the CRAB, an organization of the crime reporters working in various media outlets in Dhaka, was held on Tuesday at its premises at Segunbagicha in Dhaka.
In the election held from 10:00am to 4:30:00pm, some 272 voters out of total 293 voters have exercised their voting rights. After counting, Chief Election Commissioner of CRAB Parvez Khan announced the result.
In the polls, Mirza Mehedi Tomal got 152 votes for being reelected as President while his rival Abul Khayer of Ittefaq got 114 votes. In the post of General Secretary, Mamunur Rashid secured 157 votes while Daily Jugantor's Sirajul Islam got 110 votes.
In the post of Vice President, Mizanur Rahman (Masum Mizan) got 161 votes while Shahin Abdul Bari got 103 votes and in the post of Joint Secretary, Rudra Mizan of Manabjamin got 133 votes and his rival Janakantha's Niaz Ahmed Labu got 131 votes.
Among others, Emdadul Haque Khan was elected as Finance Secretary, Anwarul Haque Bakul elected as Organizing Secretary, Kamal Hossain Talukder as Office Secretary, SM Fayez as Publicity and Publication Secretary, Abu Zafar as Sports and Cultural Secretary, Ismail Hossain Imu as Training and ICT Secretary, Wasim Siddqui as Welfare Secretary and Tanvir Hasan as International Affairs Secretary.
Three newly elected executive committee members are Abdullah Al Mamun, Md. Jasim Uddin and Enamul Kabir Rupom.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Court exonerates Sakib fan for invading pitch  
Researchers dig up secrets of ‘self-healing’ Roman concrete
Migratory birds started coming to Bangladesh in anticipation of the arrival of winter
‘Smart Chhatra League’ men get involved in infighting
Tomal elected CRAB Prez, Mamun GS
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal visits Mujib Corner
Edible oil prices hike in Ctg wholesale market
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed


Latest News
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism on social media
UP member electrocuted in Satkhira
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men
Two killed in Jashore road mishap
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
Dhaka's air most polluted in the world this morning
WB warns global economy could tip into recession in 2023
Court orders arrest of Brazil's ex-minister
Russia to continue developing its nuclear triad in 2023, defense chief says
One killed in Dinajpur road crash
Most Read News
Russia to continue developing its nuclear triad in 2023, defense chief says
Season's lowest temperature 6.9°C recorded in Tentulia
RMG workers set fire to 4 buses over rumour in Gazipur
BNP leader Aslam's bail stayed by SC
BNP gets permission from DMP to hold mass sit-in Wednesday
Shakib, Sohan fined for Code of Conduct breach
One killed in Dinajpur road crash
MRDI signs MoU with RU Journalism dept
Drug dealer held with phensedyl in Rajshahi
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft