Edible oil prices hike in Ctg wholesale market

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 10: The edible oil prices have marked a sharp rise in the wholesale market of the country in Khatunganj in the port city, Chattogram.

According to wholesale market sources, the prices of edible oil have been increasing recently after remaining static for the last one month.

Sources said, the prices of palm oil have increased at the rate of Taka 100 per maund (37.32 kg) and Soyabean oil Taka 150 per maund in the last week. The businessmen alleged that the prices of edible oil have recently increased in the international market.

The Soyabean oil in the wholesale market of Khatunganj was sold at Taka 6,450 per maund in the last week while it was selling at Taka 6,660 per maund this week.

Besides, palm oil was sold at Taka 4,450 per maund last week while it was now selling at Taka 4,550 per maund.

The businessmen alleged that the manufacturers group sold Delivery Order (DO) slip to the dealers who delivered it to other buyers without products. After transferring of several hands, the prices are easily increased in the market while it reached to the consumers.

Currently, the syndicate has created an artificial crisis in the country on the plea of Russia-Ukraine war. But the crude edible oil is not imported from those war-torn countries.

Palm oil is imported from Indonesia and Malaysia while the Soyabean is imported from Brazil, Argentina and USA. They said the syndicate also claimed that the prices of edible oil have increased in the International market.

Meanwhile, according to the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, the government imported over 2.77 million tonnes of edible oil in 2021 against an annual demand of 2 million tonnes and imports continued in 2022. So the stock should be sufficient for the supply.

According to sources in the business sector, there are currently six manufacturers including the largest ones- S Alam Group, City Group, Meghna Group, Bashundara group, Bangladesh Edible oil and T K Group. The manufacturers and the dealers have been controlling the market of edible oil in the country.

In the meantime, the government has decided to import 22 million litres of soyabean oil from Argentina for sale through Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB). It will be distributed to 10 million card holders of the country.


















