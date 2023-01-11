Video
Wednesday, 11 January, 2023, 11:40 AM
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The nation observed the historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bangalee of all time, on Tuesday across the country in a befitting manner.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, the unparallel leader of the nation and supreme commander of the country's Liberation War, returned to the sacred soil of independent Bangladesh via London and New Delhi on January 10 in 1972, after 290 days of confinement in Pakistan jail.
Marking the day, ruling Awami League (AL), its front organisations and other socio-cultural organisations took elaborate programmes. The ruling party chalked out various programmes to mark the day.
The day's programmes began with hoisting of the national and party flags at its offices and Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi at 6:30am. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also AL President, paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his Homecoming Day.


