No new pay scale or DA for govt employees now: Fin Minister 





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said the government has no plan to announce new pay scale or dearness allowance for the government employees right now.

In reply to a tabled question from Ganoforum MP Mokabbir Khan, the Minister made the statement at Jatiya Sangsad. Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Choudhury presided over the question and answer session at the beginning of the session. Kamal said the government issued the National Pay Scale Order in 2015, which is still in force.

In the past, government employees were given the benefit of salary increment every year as per the pay scale order. But, due to the provision of increase in percentage of the basic pay in the National Pay Scale 2015, the annual salary of the government employee increase at a fixed rate up to a certain limit, which has been playing a positive role in improving the standard of living of the government employees at all levels, the Minister said.

"Amid the post-Covid global recession, inflation has increased around the globe with hike in commodity prices, which has also affected Bangladesh. The government has taken various steps to control inflation and normalize the market situation."

The Finance Minister said in the current situation, the government has launched a programme to provide daily essentials through family cards at a lower price.

The government is trying to take practical steps to increase the financial capacity of people. "In this situation, there is no plan to announce new pay scale or dearness allowance for the government employees at this moment," Kamal said.

Finance Minister said recovery of smuggled money is a very complicated process. Due to various procedural and legal complications, recovery of money takes a long time. Legal proceedings are ongoing to recover money laundered from the country based on certain specific information. [Finance Minister said various development organizations, research organizations use various methods to estimate the amount of money laundering, the accuracy of which is not claimed by those organizations. In the reports of these organizations, conflicting information is observed regarding the amount of money smuggled from Bangladesh.

Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal said that the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has been collecting information from foreign financial intelligence agencies about smugglers or smuggled money and providing it to various investigating agencies including Anti-Corruption Commission, CID of Bangladesh Police, National Board of Revenue. Several cases related to buying flats or houses abroad (Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Australia, UK, USA, Canada etc.) or money laundering in any other manner are currently under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission. Apart from this, several cases related to trafficking filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police are ongoing.











