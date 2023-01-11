WASA MD denies report

Taqsem A Khan, the managing director of Dhaka WASA, has refuted a recent media report indicating that he owns over a dozen houses in the US, branding it "baseless and malicious".

"Of the 14 houses mentioned [in the report], five were rented by my family at various times. Another house is registered in my wife's name," Taqsem told reporters at the Dhaka WASA offices in Karwan Bazar on Tuesday.

Taqsem said his wife holds a government job in the US, adding that his family members have been American citizens since 1995. Reports noting that international intelligence agencies are investigating his financial transactions and the houses are a "media stunt", according to him.

Addressing two recent complaints filed against him with the Anti-Corruption Commission, Taqsem said, "Those who feel aggrieved at the good work being done by Dhaka WASA lodged these complaints. I have never made any ill-gotten money in my life. And I never will. I wanted to leave the post of WASA MD many times. But I have been requested [to stay on]."

"My wife and children are well established [in the US], so buying a house there isn't too difficult. There is a house in my wife's name. It can't be called a house either -- it's an apartment," he said.












