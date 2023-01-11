

BKB inks deal with Bangladesh Bank

An agreement was signed between Bangladesh Bank and Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) for disbursing loans at 4 percent interest under Tk 5,000 crore refinancing scheme aimed at increasing food production to ensure food security in the country.The Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank Md. Abdul Jabber opening speech at the contract signing ceremony held recently in the presence of the Bangladesh Bank's Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder at its head office, says a press release.The Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank A.K.M Sajedur Rahman Khan, Executive Director Md. Anwarul Islam and Director of Agriculture Credit Department Md. Abul Kalam Azad were among others present on the occasion.