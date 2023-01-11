

Dhaka Bank gets two new DMDs

Prior to this role, Akhlaqur Rahman was serving the Bank as Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Banking. Sheikh Abdul Bakir was serving the Bank as Senior Executive Vice President and Head of the Branch- Local Office.

Akhlaqur Rahman started his career with UCBL and joined Dhaka Bank on 1 March1998.

During his long tenure with Dhaka Bank, Rahman served in various key positions which includes Head of Corporate Banking and Branch Manager for various corporate Branches of the Bank.

Rahman successfully led as Manager of Baridhara branch, Gulshan branch, and Banani branch from the year 2010 to 2020. Rahman obtained his Master's Degree from the University of Chittagong.

Sheikh Abdul Bakir joined the Bank in 1995 and during his 27 years of long and diverse career, he successfully led the Bank as Manager of Local Office, Dhanmondi Branch, Karwan Bazar Branch and Banani Road 11 Branch.

Before joining Dhaka Bank, he served NCCBL and Basic Bank Limited as well.







