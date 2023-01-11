NY mayor office team to join FBCCI golden jubilee in March

A delegation of New York City Mayor Office will join the golden jubilee celebration of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCC), the apex trade organization of Bangladesh, in the capital in March.

In this regard, a delegation of FBCCI held a view exchange meeting with New York City Mayor Office's Deputy Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Innovation of International Affairs Team Dilip Chauhan at the Mayor Office in New York on Friday, said a press release on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner, Public Private Partnerships and Economic Development, Kristen Edgreen Kaufman, Bangladesh Business Link CEO in USA Biswajit Saha, Director Shashadhar Hawlader and NRB World Wide General Secretary Tofajjal Liton were present.

During the view-exchange, Dilip Chauhan said the New York City Mayor's Office plays a supportive role in the development of Bangladeshi businessmen living in New York.

Dilip Chauhan said he will physically join the FBCCI golden jubilee celebration in Dhaka.

He hoped the relationship between the United States and Bangladesh will become closer through the establishment of commercial relations between the New York City Mayor's Office and FBCCI.

Biswajit Saha said FBCCI is trying to create a bridge between Bangladesh and US businessmen. BSS









