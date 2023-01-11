TCB starts selling essentials among 10m families on subsidized price

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) starts selling of essentials at discount price to 10 million low-income families at the beginning of the new year.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi launched the sales accompanied by Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and TCB Chairman Brig Gen Md Ariful Hasan at a TCB dealer shop in Dhaka's Agargaon area on Tuesday.

Under this programme a family is allowed to buy 1kg of sugar at Tk 60, 2kg of lentil at Tk 70 per kg and 2 litres of soybean oil at Tk 110 per litre once in a month.

"The world is trying to tackle various crises and economic recessions triggered by Russia- Ukraine war and COVID-19 pandemic. But Bangladesh is in a relatively better position to tackle the situation than other regional countries," Munshi said.

He said the commerce ministry had previously planned to sell essential goods at subsidised prices to 5 million families, but the programme was expanded on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's orders to 10 million now. People can avail of this programme across the country.

A family can save Tk 280 at every buying by collecting essential goods, such as cooking oil, sugar and lentil, from TCB dealers.

However, many families have lamented the 'insufficient' quantity of goods they get under the programme compared to their needs. A member of a family of seven says they would need to buy double the amount of cooking oil and lentil than what they currently can get in order to meet their monthly needs.

Meanwhile, a group of people protested the delay to open the progranme having waited in queue from 9 am only for the drive to begin at 12:15 pm. They suffered to attend other work as the daytime temperature has risen in the capital after a week of cloudy weather.

The commerce minister also placated a group of protesters by distributing water bottles among them.







