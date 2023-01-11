Stocks rise as investors take fresh stakes

Stocks rose on Tuesday as investors took fresh sakes mainly on pharmaceutical and chemical issues pulling up indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, advanced 13.73 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 6,205 points.

DSES, the Shariah-based index, gained 4.69 points or 0.34 per cent to 1,357. Among other indices, the DS30, the blue-chip index, rose 5.80 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 2,197.

The DSE turnover rose to Tk 462 crore, from the turnover of Tk 334 crore on Monday. Of the issues traded, 66 advanced, 96 declined, and 174 did not see any price movement.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation has come to the top of trading in DSE. Tk 31.65 crore shares of the company were traded. Orion Pharma Limited is second in the transaction list. The shares of the company have been traded for Tk 28.83 crore. Bashundhara Paper has risen to the third position in the top list of transactions with a share swap of Tk 10.94 crore.

Other companies in the top list of transactions include Genex Infosys, JMI Hospitals, Intraco, Pragati Life Insurance, Sea Pearl, Orion Pharma, Amara Network Ltd.

JMI Hospital's share price increased the most on this day. The closing price of Gemini Sea Food on Monday was Tk 73.80 on the previous working day. After trading on Tuesday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 81.10. The share price of the company increased by Tk 7.30 or 9.89 per cent. With this, the company tops the DSE rate hike list.

Other top gainers on the DSE include Indobangla Pharma 9.49 per cent, SK Trims 9.37 per cent, Nafana Pharma 7.01 per cent, Orion Pharma 5 per cent, BDCom 4.68 per cent, Mercantile Insurance 4.62 per cent, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation gained 4.34 per cent, Fareast Life Insurance gained 4.17 per cent and Munnu Agro Machinery rose by 4.17 per cent.

ADN Telecom's share price fell the most on this day. The closing price of ADN Telecom was Tk 126.90 on the previous working day, Monday. After trading on Tuesday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 120.10. The share price of the company fell by Tk 6.80 or 5.35 per cent. With this, the company topped the DSE price decline list.

Among the top losers on the DSE were Sea-Pearl Hotels 2.31 per cent, Meghna Life Insurance 1.63 per cent, Rupali Life Insurance 1.22 per cent, Meghna Insurance 1 per cent, Jute Spinners 0.99 per cent, Renwick Yajneshwar 0. .99 per cent, Eastern Lubricants by 0.99 per cent, Savar Refactories by 0.99 per cent and Libra Infusion by 0.99 per cent.

At the CSE, the overall value CASPI increased by 45 points. Tk 13.30 crore has been traded in the market. 41 of the 145 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 38 has decreased and the price of 66 has remained unchanged.





