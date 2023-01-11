Video
Wednesday, 11 January, 2023
IMF team visits Dhaka on Jan 14 to finalise $4.5b loan deal

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Deputy Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) who was also former Liberian Minister Antoinette Monsio Sayeh will arrive in Dhaka on January 14 on a 5-day visit ahead of signing a $4.5 billion loan deal between the  lender and Bangladesh.
Bangladesh has sought the IMF loan to deal with the global recession and the negative impact on the country's overall economy and foreign exchange crisis in particular. The IMF functionary will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder, Finance Secretary Fatima Yasmin, Economic Relations Department (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan, the sources in the Finance Division said.
Earlier an IMF mission visited Bangladesh from October 26 to November 9 to discuss the loan issue.
In October, 2022, the IMF delegation and Bangladesh authorities reached a preliminary agreement, subject to IMF board approval, to support the country's economic policies with about USD 3.2 billion under extended credit facility and extended fund facility as well as USD 1.3 billion under resilience and sustainability facility.
As part of this, the IMF delegation is arriving in Dhaka to review the update and finalize the loan deal, the sources said.    UNB


