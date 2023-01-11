

NRBC Bank gives 4pc loan to agriculture sector

NRBC Bank has signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank for the disbursement of this loan on simple terms and conditions.

In the presence of Abdur Rauf Talukder, Governor, Bangladesh Bank, Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Director, Agriculture Credit Department, Bangladesh Bank and NRBC Bank's Managing Director Golam Awlia signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions in the Jahangir Alam Conference Hall at the head office of Bangladesh Bank recently, says a press release.

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan and Executive Director of Agriculture Credit Division Md. Anwarul Islam along with other senior officials of both the organizations were present in the event. This loan will be given to agri-related sub-sectors including crop sector, farms, cattle rearing, fisheries, purchase of agricultural machinery.

NRBC Bank is giving loans on priority basis for the development of rural agriculture in Bangladesh. In the outgoing year 2022, the bank has given a loan of Tk.240 crore in this sector.







NRBC Bank will give loans at only 4 per cent interest to increase the production of the agricultural sector to ensure food security of the country. This loan will be given under the fund titled ' Tk 5000 (Five Thousand) Crore Refinancing Scheme of Bangladesh Bank for Agricultural Sector to Ensure Food Security of the Country.NRBC Bank has signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank for the disbursement of this loan on simple terms and conditions.In the presence of Abdur Rauf Talukder, Governor, Bangladesh Bank, Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Director, Agriculture Credit Department, Bangladesh Bank and NRBC Bank's Managing Director Golam Awlia signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions in the Jahangir Alam Conference Hall at the head office of Bangladesh Bank recently, says a press release.Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan and Executive Director of Agriculture Credit Division Md. Anwarul Islam along with other senior officials of both the organizations were present in the event. This loan will be given to agri-related sub-sectors including crop sector, farms, cattle rearing, fisheries, purchase of agricultural machinery.NRBC Bank is giving loans on priority basis for the development of rural agriculture in Bangladesh. In the outgoing year 2022, the bank has given a loan of Tk.240 crore in this sector.