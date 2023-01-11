Video
Retail power price hike will push up inflation: Rights groups

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has started hearing a proposal which seeks to raise retail power prices, but business and consumer rights groups leaders have warned such a move will drive inflation even higher.
They have urged the government to curb irregularities in the power sector to save money instead of raising prices when people are already grappling with a higher cost-of-living crisis.
The technical panel of BERC has recommended raising retail power prices by 15.43 percent to Tk 8.23 per unit after a rise in bulk tariff in December.
Besides an increase in electricity bills at home, people will be hit by a hike in the prices of goods because power is used in factories for production and manufacturing.
Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said the retail price should not be raised at least in the next six months considering the effects of the global economic crisis on businesses.
He said the government should take steps to prevent systems losses in the power sector instead of putting the burden on people. "There is a tendency to steal at every level of the sector from meter reading to illegal connections."
"If these can be stopped, the extra cost can be adjusted without raising power  price, " he said.
Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury Parvez, president of the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries, also said the government should work to increase the capability of the Power Division instead of making people suffer after a tough year.
He sounded frustration about the hearing. "Businessmen and citizens' words are never taken into consideration there. They [BERC] raise prices in their own way. People are frustrated about the hearing, which appears to be a farce to them," he said.
Mohammad Hatem, president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) said the government had promised not to increase power prices for industries. "But if the price increases for us (industry), production cost will rise and add to the ongoing crisis."
At Sunday's hearing, Professor Shamsul Alam, energy advisor to Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) raised 53 questions and allegations of irregularities against power companies. He argued that controlling the firms' avoidable expenses was key to easing the distribution cost.
He complained that power distribution companies had been unable to provide necessary information as asked in prior hearings and that attempts to get these details upon the commission's order were impeded at different times.
Inflation fell for the fourth straight month in December after hitting 9.52 percent in August, the highest in a decade, but still posted a rise of 8.71 percent on a point-to-point basis. The trend will reverse if tariff increases.    bdnews24.com


