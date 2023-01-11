NBL, Mastercard launch Lounge Key Programme

National Bank Ltd (NBL) in collaboration with Mastercard has launched the Mastercard Lounge Key Programme, providing NBL Mastercard Platinum cardholders the opportunity to access over 1,100 airport lounges across 120 countries worldwide.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the head office of National Bank Ltd in Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Md Mehmood Husain, the Managing Director and CEO of NBL, Syed Rois Uddin and Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, the Deputy Managing Directors of NBL, Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager of Mastercard and Sohail Alim, Director of Mastercard along with other senior officials from the respective organisations, were present at the launch ceremony.















