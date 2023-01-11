Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 January, 2023, 11:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBL, Mastercard launch Lounge Key Programme

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

National Bank Ltd (NBL) in collaboration with Mastercard has launched the Mastercard Lounge Key Programme, providing NBL Mastercard Platinum cardholders the opportunity to access over 1,100 airport lounges across 120 countries worldwide.
The inauguration ceremony was held at the head office of National Bank Ltd in Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Md Mehmood Husain, the Managing Director and CEO of NBL, Syed Rois Uddin and Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, the Deputy Managing Directors of NBL, Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager of Mastercard and Sohail Alim, Director of Mastercard along with other senior officials from the respective organisations, were present at the launch ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BKB inks deal with Bangladesh Bank
Dhaka Bank gets two new DMDs
NY mayor office team to join FBCCI golden jubilee in March
TCB starts selling essentials among 10m families on subsidized price
Stocks rise as investors take fresh stakes
IMF team visits Dhaka on Jan 14 to finalise $4.5b loan deal
NRBC Bank gives 4pc loan to agriculture sector
Retail power price hike will push up inflation: Rights groups


Latest News
UP member electrocuted in Satkhira
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men
Two killed in Jashore road mishap
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
Dhaka's air most polluted in the world this morning
WB warns global economy could tip into recession in 2023
Court orders arrest of Brazil's ex-minister
Russia to continue developing its nuclear triad in 2023, defense chief says
One killed in Dinajpur road crash
Shakib, Sohan fined for Code of Conduct breach
Most Read News
Russia to continue developing its nuclear triad in 2023, defense chief says
Season's lowest temperature 6.9°C recorded in Tentulia
RMG workers set fire to 4 buses over rumour in Gazipur
BNP leader Aslam's bail stayed by SC
BNP gets permission from DMP to hold mass sit-in Wednesday
Shakib, Sohan fined for Code of Conduct breach
One killed in Dinajpur road crash
MRDI signs MoU with RU Journalism dept
Drug dealer held with phensedyl in Rajshahi
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft