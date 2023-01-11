Asian, European markets drift on US rate hike fears

HONG KONG, Jan 10: Asian and European markets were mixed Tuesday as growing optimism over China's economic reopening was offset by warnings that US interest rates will continue to rise and stay elevated for some time.

After a torrid 2022, equities have enjoyed a broadly strong start to the new year thanks largely to Beijing's decision to throw off the shackles of its strict zero-Covid policy, which battered the economy.

And while there are concerns about the short-term impact of soaring infections across the country, investors are growing increasingly confident thanks to government pledges of support, including for the troubled property sector.

Signs that officials are taking a lighter approach to tech firms after a long-running crackdown have also provided support.

However, sentiment is still closely linked to the outlook for US monetary policy as the Federal Reserve battles to bring inflation down from four-decade highs.

A recent run of soft data suggesting the world's top economy is slowing has provided hope the bank will be able to decelerate the pace of rate hikes and avert a recession. AFP









