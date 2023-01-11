Video
Vibrant opens outlet in Khulna

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Vibrant, country's one of the renowned fashion lifestyle brands, has launched their new outlet in Khulna. They inaugurated their 23rd outlet at Shipbarir Mor in Khulna recently, says a press release.
The occasion was graced by Ruhul Amin Molla, Chief Executive Officer of Vibrant,  a concern of US Bangla Footwear Ltd. Ruhul Amin Molla expressed that a new horizon has been unveiled for the fashion lovers of Khulna.
Senior officials of Vibrant and US Bangla Group, famous personalities and business representatives of Khulna were presented  at the opening ceremony.
On the occasion of the grand opening ceremony, Vibrant announced 23% flat discount and free gifts throughout the week only for the Khulna people.
This spacious flagship outlet at Shipbarir mor will have all the trendy shoes, clothings and accessories of all ages just like in Dhaka. It will also have all new Winter Collections. This winter vibrant has offered "Every Week, New style", which can grab anyone's attention. Gents' collection includes formal shoes, trendy spotrs shoes, fashionable shirts, T-shirts, polo, formal shirts, Punjabi, jeans; whereas ladies' collection includes party shoes, causal shoes, sports shoes and exclusively designed handbag with premium quality leather. They also have stylish and fashionable shoes collect for kids. This Vibrant flagship store is going to be a one stop shopping solution for Khulna people.


