

UAE distributes blankets among orphans, poor families

Blankets were also distributed to 7,000 poor rural families in Sylhet, Rajshahi, and Barisal divisions, says a press release.

As the cold wave sweeps through rural areas of the country, many families are left struggling to stay warm. Recognizing this need, the UAE Embassy in Bangladesh has stepped up to provide blankets and help the orphans beat the cold.

Charge d' Affaires Humaid Mohammed Abdulla Darwish Altamimi of the UAE Embassy in Dhaka, was present at several spots of distribution of blankets, along with other embassy officials. The recipient families have expressed their gratitude for the kindness and generosity of the UAE Embassy of Bangladesh.









