

Yamaha boosts motorcycle production capacity in BD

The ceremony was inaugurated by Managing Director of ACI Motors, Dr. F.H. Ansarey. Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director, ACI Motors, Kotaro Ueda, Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Manufacturing, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Shigeru Ishikawa, Senior General Manager, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.; Ravinder Singh, Senior Vice President, Yamaha Motor India Sales and higher official of Yamaha and ACI Motors, says a press release.

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of the renowned company ACI Limited. Currently it has more than 99 3S (Sales, Service, Spare Parts) dealer points across the country.

ACI Motors set up a factory in Sreepur, Gazipur with the technical support of Yamaha Japan in 2019. The factory is operated under the supervision of Yamaha Motor Corporation Japan, thus the quality of the motorcycle is absolutely guaranteed.

Yamaha always brings all the latest technology motorcycles to the market for the customers. The demand of Yamaha motorcycles in the market of the country is different from any other brand. Currently, Yamaha is the top seller in the 150cc bike category in Bangladesh.

In view of the growing demand of the country, Yamaha decided to double their production capacity in Bangladesh.









Yamaha has begun expansion of its factory in Gazipur through a ceremony held on Tuesday, aimed at increasing motorbike production capacity in Bangladesh.The ceremony was inaugurated by Managing Director of ACI Motors, Dr. F.H. Ansarey. Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director, ACI Motors, Kotaro Ueda, Executive Officer, Chief General Manager of Manufacturing, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Shigeru Ishikawa, Senior General Manager, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.; Ravinder Singh, Senior Vice President, Yamaha Motor India Sales and higher official of Yamaha and ACI Motors, says a press release.ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of the renowned company ACI Limited. Currently it has more than 99 3S (Sales, Service, Spare Parts) dealer points across the country.ACI Motors set up a factory in Sreepur, Gazipur with the technical support of Yamaha Japan in 2019. The factory is operated under the supervision of Yamaha Motor Corporation Japan, thus the quality of the motorcycle is absolutely guaranteed.Yamaha always brings all the latest technology motorcycles to the market for the customers. The demand of Yamaha motorcycles in the market of the country is different from any other brand. Currently, Yamaha is the top seller in the 150cc bike category in Bangladesh.In view of the growing demand of the country, Yamaha decided to double their production capacity in Bangladesh.